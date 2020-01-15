Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Small Cap ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco China Small Cap ETF by 779.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,828,000.

