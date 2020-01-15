Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.38, 2,914 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.