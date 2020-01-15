Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17, approximately 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $828,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 123,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

