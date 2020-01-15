Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.31, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

