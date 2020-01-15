Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08, approximately 412 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3467 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

