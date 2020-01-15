Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.31, 208 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 477.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

