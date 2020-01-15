Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

