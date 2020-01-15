Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.30

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $146.99, with a volume of 2120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7993 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

