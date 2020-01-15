Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Position Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,259 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 5.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $42,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.30. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,067. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $225.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

