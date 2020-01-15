Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Trading Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 321,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

