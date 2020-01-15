Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Trading Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.
