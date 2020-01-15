Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.20 and last traded at $98.08, approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCT)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.