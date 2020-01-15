Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.20 and last traded at $98.08, approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCT)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

