Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.76, approximately 1,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

