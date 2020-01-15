Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,457 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 2.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

