Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.23, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.0741 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
