Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.23, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.0741 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 75,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

