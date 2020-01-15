Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 47,116,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,908,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

