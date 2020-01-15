Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Westrock were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 1,732,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

