Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,077,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,633,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

