Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,698. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.