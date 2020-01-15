Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 47 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,844,094. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $221.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

