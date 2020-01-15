Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $288,000 Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

NEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 305,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,695. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Also, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

