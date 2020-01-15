Investors Buy Large Volume of Coherus Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 611 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,091,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 126,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,256. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.89. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Coherus Biosciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
