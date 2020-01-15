Investors Purchase High Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 804% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.
STML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of STML opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.
Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.
