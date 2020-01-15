Investors Purchase High Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 804% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

STML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STML opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

