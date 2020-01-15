IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0109

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $705,946.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.04172037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00193510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00129790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

