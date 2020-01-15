IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 3.8%

IQ-AI Ltd (LON:IQAI) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06), 603,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.68.

