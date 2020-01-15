iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. 2,947,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,014. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.