iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $84.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

