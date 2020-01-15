iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI)’s share price were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

