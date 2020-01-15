iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

