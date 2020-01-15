iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $70.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

