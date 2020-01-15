iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 26,288,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,169,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

