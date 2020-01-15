iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

EFA stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $70.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

