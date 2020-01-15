iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,944. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.18 and a twelve month high of $182.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

