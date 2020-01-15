iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,408 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $64,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 987,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,778. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $129.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7976 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.