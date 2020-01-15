iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.