iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.31. 327,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $157.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.