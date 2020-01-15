iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $106.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

