iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,228,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,720 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 645,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period.

SHV stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

