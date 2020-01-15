istar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.62

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 26491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several research firms recently commented on STAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $898.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $253,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,263,521 shares in the company, valued at $934,593,499.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,563 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in istar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 481,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in istar during the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

