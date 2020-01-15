istar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.62

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 26491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Several research firms recently commented on STAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $898.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $253,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,263,521 shares in the company, valued at $934,593,499.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,563 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in istar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 481,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in istar during the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
istar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
