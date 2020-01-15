J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Down 3.1%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77, 8,111,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,606,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in J C Penney by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in J C Penney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

