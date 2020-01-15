JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.33) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.39 ($31.85).

DEC opened at €26.34 ($30.63) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.61.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

