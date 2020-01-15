JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €26.32 ($30.60) and last traded at €26.54 ($30.86), 223,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.62 ($30.95).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.39 ($31.85).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.61.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.