JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 790 ($10.39).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 967.82 ($12.73).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 849.20 ($11.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 806.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 711.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

