Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JEF opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

