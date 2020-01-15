Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 320,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 169,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.24.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NYSE:JT)
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.
