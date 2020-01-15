Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 320,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 169,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 7,973,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 778,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 203,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 800.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 437,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

