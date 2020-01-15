JMP Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $32.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 54.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

