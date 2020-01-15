John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Stock Price Down 0.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.1549 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.