JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.