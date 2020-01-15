JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) shares were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $59.13, approximately 12,847 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 27,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

