JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €49.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.62 ($61.18).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

