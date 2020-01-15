JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 535

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRN. Barclays dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 467 ($6.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 477.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.91).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

